Kerala: 18 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

So far, 18 returnees from the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday.

Arrangements had been made to quarantine at home those who had come back from the UK after the new variant of Covid-19 surfaced, the Kerala Health minister said while speaking to reporters.

Eight people who returned from Britain had been found positive for the virus and their samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for Genomic analysis.

In the backdrop of at least six people in India testing positive for the new UK variant SARS-CoV2 strain, the elderly and those suffering from comorbidity symptoms should be vigilant, the minister said.

She said surveillance at the four international airports in Kerala has already been strengthened. After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases.

However, that did not occur. The seath rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, the minister had said earlier.

Meanwhile, around 33,000 passengers arrived in India from the UK, where a more infectious coronavirus variant was first detected, between 25 November and 23 December, when flight operations were suspended.

Of all the returnees, 114 tested positive for Covid-19.

Now, six of them have been confirmed to have been infected by and carrying the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. The genome sequencing for the rest is underway at various laboratories in India.

Of the six infected patients carrying the new coronavirus strain, three are in Bengaluru’s NIMHANS, two in Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and the other in Pune’s National Institute of Virology. All six patients are in isolation. Their close contacts have been traced and put under quarantine.

