Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala: 18 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune
Elderly women wearing masks as a precaution against coronavirus.

Kerala: 18 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Arrangements had been made to quarantine at home for those who had come back from the UK after the new variant of Covid-19 surfaced, the Kerala Health minister said

So far, 18 returnees from the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday.

So far, 18 returnees from the United Kingdom have tested positive for coronavirus, Health minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday.

Arrangements had been made to quarantine at home those who had come back from the UK after the new variant of Covid-19 surfaced, the Kerala Health minister said while speaking to reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' as Rajinikanth decides to stay out of politics

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers defer proposed tractor march

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST

India may extend temporary suspension of UK flights

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST

Indonesia to ink Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine deals as Sinovac clearance awaited

2 min read . 05:19 PM IST

Arrangements had been made to quarantine at home those who had come back from the UK after the new variant of Covid-19 surfaced, the Kerala Health minister said while speaking to reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Kamal Haasan 'disappointed' as Rajinikanth decides to stay out of politics

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST

Ahead of talks with govt, protesting farmers defer proposed tractor march

1 min read . 05:35 PM IST

India may extend temporary suspension of UK flights

1 min read . 05:29 PM IST

Indonesia to ink Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine deals as Sinovac clearance awaited

2 min read . 05:19 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

Eight people who returned from Britain had been found positive for the virus and their samples had been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for Genomic analysis.

In the backdrop of at least six people in India testing positive for the new UK variant SARS-CoV2 strain, the elderly and those suffering from comorbidity symptoms should be vigilant, the minister said.

She said surveillance at the four international airports in Kerala has already been strengthened. After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases.

However, that did not occur. The seath rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, the minister had said earlier.

Meanwhile, around 33,000 passengers arrived in India from the UK, where a more infectious coronavirus variant was first detected, between 25 November and 23 December, when flight operations were suspended.

Of all the returnees, 114 tested positive for Covid-19.

Now, six of them have been confirmed to have been infected by and carrying the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. The genome sequencing for the rest is underway at various laboratories in India.

Of the six infected patients carrying the new coronavirus strain, three are in Bengaluru’s NIMHANS, two in Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and the other in Pune’s National Institute of Virology. All six patients are in isolation. Their close contacts have been traced and put under quarantine.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.