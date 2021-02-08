OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala: 190 students, 70 teachers of 2 govt schools test Covid-19 positive
Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride on a scooter past boats displayed for sale by a roadside in Alappuzha, Kerala state, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) (AP)
Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride on a scooter past boats displayed for sale by a roadside in Alappuzha, Kerala state, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) (AP)

Kerala: 190 students, 70 teachers of 2 govt schools test Covid-19 positive

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 06:46 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This has prompted health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil and strictly implement the coronavirus protocol

Two government schools have tested around 192 students and 72 staff members coronavirus positive in the Malappuram district of Kerala, the District Health Authority said.

This has prompted health officials to ask school authorities in the district to keep extra vigil and strictly implement the coronavirus protocol.

A district health official said around 150 students and 34 teachers of the Maranchery higher secondary school tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday.

"Over 600 students of the school were subjected to virus testing after a student had tested positive late last week. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positive first," the official said.

In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of the Vanneri higher secondary school at Ponnani tested Covid-19 positive.

The rapid rate of spread of the virus has made authorities implement stricter norms of social distancing and other health protocols in all schools.

District health authorities have asked school authorities to strictly implement use of masks and thermal testing of students.

Parents and family members of students and teachers who tested positive have been instructed to go into quarantine.

Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting, officials informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala currently has 67,903 active Covid-19 cases with 8,96,668 recoveries and 3,867 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's active coronavirus cases decline further to 1,48,609 in a span of 24 hours and the active cases of the country now comprise just 1.37% of the total positive cases.

Around 85.85% of the new cases of coronavirus are from six states. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075.

With agency inputs

