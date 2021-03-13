Subscribe
Kerala: 2,035 new Covid-19 cases, 12 death recorded in 24 hours

Kerala: 2,035 new Covid-19 cases, 12 death recorded in 24 hours

2,035 new Covid-19 cases, 12 death recorded in 24 hours in Kerala
2 min read . 08:46 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • With 58,344 samples being conducted in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stands at 3.49%
  • The state also recorded as many as 3,256 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,53,859

As many as 2,035 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more related fatalities were reported from Kerala on Saturday pushing the total number of cases to 10,89,827 and the death toll to 4,381.

As per the state health bulletin, Kozhikode reported the highest number of fresh cases on Saturday with 255, followed by Ernakulam (232) and Kollam (224).

With 58,344 samples being conducted in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stands at 3.49%.

"Out of those found infected today, 48 reached the state from outside while 1,807 contracted the disease through their contacts. The source of infection of 167 are yet to be traced and 13 health workers are also among the infected," said State health minister K K Shailaja.

He further added, "One person who reached the state from South Africa and another from Brazil have tested positive for COVID-19. Till now, 99 from UK, three from South Africa and one from Brazil have been found infected. Among these, the new strain of virus was found in 11."

Meanwhile, the state also recorded as many as 3,256 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,53,859, while 30,939 persons are under treatment in the state. Currently, 1,53,813 persons are under observation, of which 4,452 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

From Kerala, 1,780 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 related fatalities were reported on Friday, and 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday.

Six States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 71.84% of the total active cases tally. However, the situation in Kerala is improving.

The union health ministry said the situation in Kerala is improving and informed the active Covid-19 cases have almost halved in the state in the past few days.

(With inputs from agencies)

