Home >News >India >Kerala: 2098 fresh Covid-19 cases reported along with 13 deaths

Kerala has reported 2098 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With the addition of new cases, the total number of cases in the state has reached 25,394. According to ANI, the state reported 13 more deaths today.

On the positive side, the state registered 2,815 recoveries. A total of 10,66,259 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, five states, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, continue to report a high number of daily COVID-19 cases, and account for 71.10% of the 28,903 new infections reported on Wednesday.

Kerala is the sixth state with the highest number of new cases, according to Union Health Ministry. However, the state has been reporting a consistently declining trend over the last month.

Along with Kerala, the six states constitute 83.91% of the total new cases. Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor with 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases.

According to the health ministry, India's total active caseload has reached 2.34 lakh (2,34,406) comprising 2.05% of the total infections.

"Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4 per cent of India's total active cases, with Maharashtra alone contributing nearly 60 per cent," the ministry highlighted.

Over 3.5 crore (3,50,64,536) vaccine doses have been administered through 5,86,855 sessions, as per the provisional report till Wednesday 7 am, the ministry said.

