Kerala: 21-yr-old Arya Rajendran elected as Thiruvananthapuram Mayor

Twenty-one-year-old Arya Rajendran became the next Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after tasting victory in the recent civic polls in Kerala.

The Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat of the ruling CPI(M) had recommended Arya Rajendran's name for the post of mayor.

Arya, now a second-year graduation student of a city college, became the youngest-ever Mayor in the country.

Arya had walked into the prestigious council hall of the capital city's Municipal Corporation building six days ago to take oath as a Councillor of the ruling Marxist party. She had won from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation, bagging 2,872 votes, 549 more than the rival Congress candidate.

A staunch party activist hailing from a hardcore Marxist family, she said: "I have faced the election with confidence and courage. I am ready to shoulder any responsibility entrusted with me by my party. My dream is to take forward politics and my studies together."

Daughter of CPI(M) activist K Rajendran, an electrician by profession, and Sreelatha, a LIC agent, Arya is a B.Sc Maths second-year student at the All Saints College.

A state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SFI), she is also the state president of Balasangam, the children's wing of the Left party, which she had joined at the tender age of six.

As a Mayor, her top priority would be waste management in the capital city, which has been a challenging task for her predecessors also.

"Our city is beautiful. To keep it like this, it should be free of waste. Besides a scientific waste management system, a thorough awareness is needed among people not to dump waste on the waysides," Arya said.

As a councillor, she wanted a family health centre in her ward and to implement programmes to reduce stress among children.

Saying that her college teachers and friends were very much supportive of her political stint, Arya said she also wanted to find time to prepare for the three-semester exams she had missed due to the election campaign.

With agency inputs

