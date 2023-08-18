Kerala: 23-year-old burqa-clad IT professional arrested on suspicion of recording women1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 01:56 PM IST
IT professional arrested for recording videos of women in a mall washroom while disguised in a burqa.
A 23-year-old IT professional named Abhimanyu has been arrested in Kochi for allegedly entering a women's washroom wearing a burqa and recording videos of women on his mobile phone. The incident took place on Wednesday at Kochi's Lulu Mall and the alleged offender has now been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.