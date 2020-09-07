Kerala: 25-km final stretch of Kochi Metro Phase-1 inaugurated

For the Petta Metro Station KMRL has chosen Fishing as the theme with a dedication to the fishermen community of the state. The Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system is a critical core component of any Metro system. KMRL has developed a unique PPP model where in the capital investment as well as the maintenance cost is taken care by a bank and in return the bank to have a co-branded card for Kochi Metro System. This was the first time such an innovate model was launched and is expected to change funding models for AFC systems in the metro industry globally.