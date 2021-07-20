Kerala: 39 fully vaccinated medical students of government college test positive

The students who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thrissur: At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on Monday. The medical college closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5.

Thrissur: At least 39 fully vaccinated medical students of the Government Medical Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital authorities said on Monday. The medical college closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown was reopened on June 1 and the first batch of the students reported back to the campus on June 5.

Three batches of the students are staying back on the campus as their examination is now underway, they said. Nineteen students in these batches have tested positive for COVID-19. "A total of 39 medical students have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6. All of them had taken two doses of the vaccine," a hospital authority told PTI.

The students who tested positive have been admitted to the hospital. They have been allowed to appear for the theory examination in specially arranged rooms. Besides them, 17 students of the Dental college in the Medical College campus have also tested positive for coronavirus, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics