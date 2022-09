Kerala: 5 kg gold seized at airport, airline staff held for changing luggage tag

The Customs said the modus operandi was such that the airline staff replaced the international tag of the luggage of the smuggler with a domestic flight tag to evade Customs check

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST

PTI

Customs officials at Calicut international airport said the smuggling of the gold mixed with other metals, worth over ₹2.5 crore, was done in connivance with two officials of a private airliner in which the accused flew to Kerala