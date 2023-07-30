Kerala: 5-year-old girl raped and strangulated to death2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 01:45 PM IST
5-year-old girl raped and strangled to death in Kerala; migrant worker arrested. Body found dumped in marshy area.
A shocking incident happened in Kerala's Kochi wherein a five-year-old girl was brutally raped and strangled to death after she was abducted by a migrant worker from her house on Friday. After recovering the body of the girl, dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva today, they sent it for autopsy. The autopsy report confirmed that the minor girl was brutally raped and strangled to death
