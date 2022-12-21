Kerala: 51 special trains to be operated to cater to Christmas-New Year rush

Kerala: 51 special trains to be operated to cater to Christmas-New Year rush1 min read . 05:57 AM IST
- These special trains will be operated during the period from December 22, 2022, to January 2, 2023
As many as 51 special trains will be operated serving the state of Kerala during the Christmas/New Year season, Indian Railways announced.
In a statement, the Southern Railway announced 17 special train services to different places in Kerala to cater to the extra rush of passengers for the Christmas-New Year season.
The Southern Railway announced 17 special train services to different places in Kerala whereas the other remaining trains will run by other zones.
"Apart from the special trains notified by Southern Railway, other zonal railways have notified a total of 34 services to Kerala -- 22 special trains by South Central Railway, eight special trains by South Western Railway, and four special trains by East Coast Railway," according to the announcement by Indian Railways.
These special trains will be operated during the period from December 22, 2022, to January 2, 2023. Southern railways informed that booking for these trains has begun.
On Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the Railway Ministry for not recognising the people's demand for more trains during the season and sought Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's intervention in the matter.
"Keralites are shocked that @indianrailway__ have not announced any special trains this year for the annual Christmas/New Year rush. With such a large number of people living & working outside the state, this need has always been recognised! What happened, @AshwiniVaishnaw," Tharoor tweeted.
Kerala Christmas special trains:
Trains between Tambaram _ Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore
Trains between Ernakulam Jn and Dr MGR Chennai Central
T.No.06041 Tambaram-Nagercoil SuperFast Special on 23rd Dec 2022 - Bookings open
Stoppages at Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Trichy Jn, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli & Valliyur.
List of other special trains:
