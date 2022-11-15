Kerala: 7 districts on alert as Dengue cases rise amid monsoon rain

To formulate a strategy to deal with the situation, a high-level meeting chaired by the minister was held to review the situation in various districts. During the meeting, CM ordered all the districts to religiously follow the action plan and informed them of conducting a proper evaluation of the situation. He also asked the district officials to ensure the proper utilisation of cleaning funds. In addition to this, local self-government bodies were ordered to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other possible locations to remove water logging and destroy mosquito breeding sources.