Kerala: 7 districts on alert as Dengue cases rise amid monsoon rain

In the wake of the rising Dengue case, the Kerala government issued an alert for seven districts on Tuesday. They were also asked to implement preventive dengue measures in the wake of monsoon showers.The seven districts which reported high cases of Dengue included Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.
State health minister Veena George informed that to deal with the Dengue outbreak state government has also planned to observe a dry day campaign every week by cleaning public places, and houses and removing stagnant water.
"Other districts should also remain vigilant and engage in eliminating mosquito breeding sites," said Veena George. As the state is continuously receiving monsoon showers, the minister also asked all the district authorities to take up the task of strictly implementing preventive dengue measures. Rainfall in the state might have resulted in water logging in several parts of Kerala.
To formulate a strategy to deal with the situation, a high-level meeting chaired by the minister was held to review the situation in various districts. During the meeting, CM ordered all the districts to religiously follow the action plan and informed them of conducting a proper evaluation of the situation. He also asked the district officials to ensure the proper utilisation of cleaning funds. In addition to this, local self-government bodies were ordered to inspect construction sites, drainage, and other possible locations to remove water logging and destroy mosquito breeding sources.
Kerala reports highest Dengue cases in two years
It is worth noting that the state has seen a huge increase in the number of dengue cases for past few weeks this year. The state has reported more than 3,500 confirmed dengue cases and 24 recorded deaths due to the disease in past ten months. The incessant rainfall has further aggravated the situation. According to reports, the number of confirmed dengue cases till October is more than that of last two years.
The health department has been constantly issuing advisory to alert associated departments about the situation of spread of Dengue in the state. Dengue is a viral disease which is transmitted by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. A person suffering from dengue will show symptoms in the first three to fourteen days after getting infected. The disease requires proper treatment on time. Delay in treatment can further complicate the condition of the patient suffering with dengue.
