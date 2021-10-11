A total of 82% of those above 18 years and 40.2% of kids between 5 and 17 years of age have Covid-19 antibodies in Kerala, said state health minister Veena George on Monday.

Of the six categories from which samples were collected, children were found to have the lowest seroprevalence rate.

This is because children have been kept indoors since the Covid-19 outbreak with classes being held online. Therefore, they were kept away from most sources of infection, said George.

Speaking at the state assembly, the minister said the reasons for the high seroprevalence among adults was vaccination and infection by the virus.

The survey, which concluded at the end of September, also found that seroprevalence was comparatively low – 65.4% – in pregnant women between the age of 18-49 years.

This was due to the precautions that women take during pregnancy, which kept them safe from infection, and delay in vaccination, the minister said.

By comparison, those above 18 years in urban slums and coastal areas of the state were found to have a much higher rate of seroprevalence – 85.3% and 87.7% respectively, she said.

George said that the reason for this was the high density of population in these areas and the high number of Covid-19 cases being reported from there.

In tribal areas, the sero prevalence of those above 18 years of age was found to be 78.2% which was lower than that of 82.6% as tribal areas have low population density.

George said the percentage can be increased by increasing the vaccination in these areas.

Covid situation in state

Kerala recorded 6,996 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the state health department on Monday.

The state also witnessed 84 Covid-related deaths and 16,576 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,01,419 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

