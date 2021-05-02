Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: Actions to be taken if private labs charge more than fixed rates for RT-PCR

Kerala: Actions to be taken if private labs charge more than fixed rates for RT-PCR

Premium
Health workers take swab samples for Covid-19 testing
2 min read . 06:30 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The state government has mandated private laboratories to conduct RT-PCR tests at the government-revised rate of 500
  • Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had directed strict action against private hospitals flouting norms to provide Covid-19 vaccination

Private testing labs in Kerala will face actions if they charge people in excess for RT-PCR or other Covid-19 tests, or if they turn them away, said the state government on Saturday.

The state government has mandated private laboratories to conduct RT-PCR tests at the government-revised rate of 500 and not refuse a test for anybody.

"This (excessive charging and turning away) is a brazen challenge to the state's strategy for disease control and disaster management during the surge. This is an act against the state and the people during these extraordinary times of distress and disease," a government order read.

It further said that any private laboratory that denies RT-PCR testing/any of the other tests for Covid-19 at the rates fixed by the government or that charges in excess of the rates shall be deemed to have committed offences under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and other relevant provisions in law and action shall be initiated against such laboratory accordingly.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had directed strict action against private hospitals flouting norms to provide Covid-19 vaccination for relatives and friends, the Chief Minister's Office informed on Friday.

In a tweet, the CMO informed that district collectors and the police have been directed to take strict action and those behind these violations will have to face consequences.

Further, the state said that vaccination of those in the over 18 years age bracket will be delayed due to shortage of vaccines and urged the Centre to take steps immediately to ensure their availability.

"The vaccination of those above 18 years of age will be delayed by a few days. As efforts are on to procure vaccines from manufacturers, those in the 18 plus category cannot be given the jabs now," the CM said.

As many as 35,636 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths and 15,493 recoveries reported in Kerala on Saturday. The death toll has reached 5,356.

With inputs from agencies.

