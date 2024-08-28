Kerala Actor-MLA Mukesh dropped from govt’s film body panel as MeToo scandal rocks Malayalam film industry

  • Actress Minu Muneer has accused actor Mukesh of sexual harassment.

Updated28 Aug 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Actor Mukesh. )Photo: Facebook/mukeshcineactor)

Two days after formation of special team to probe Hema Committee findings amid #MeToo scandal in Malayalam film industry, the state government has dropped actor Mukesh, who is also a CPI(M) MLA, from a committee to formulate policies related to film, reported NDTV.

Muneer has also levelled allegations of verbal and physical abuse against Maniyanpilla Raju, Jayasurya and Idavela Babu during their collaborations on film projects.

Muneer initially made allegations on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

The Hema Committee report has revealed instances of harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, prompting calls for action.

The allegations surfaced after director Ranjith and actor Siddique resigned from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer said, "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

In response to these serious accusations, actor Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release asserting his innocence.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," he said.

Mukesh alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him. "This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment," Mukesh stated.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the formation of a special investigation team to probe allegations.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation," read an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Kerala Actor-MLA Mukesh dropped from govt's film body panel as MeToo scandal rocks Malayalam film industry

