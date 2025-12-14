Kerala actor shares first remark after Dileep's acquittal in 2017 assault case: ‘Not every citizen is treated equally’

Days after the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case, the survivor expressed gratitude for the conviction of six accused. She criticised false narratives about her relationship with one of the accused and highlighted her ordeal during the entire process.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the actress said, “After 8 years, 9 months, and 23 days, I finally saw a small ray of light at the end of a very long and painful journey. Six of the accused have been convicted, and for that, I am GRATEFUL!!”

This statement is the survivor's first public remarks after the trial court verdict, which sentenced six people involved in the sexual assault case to 20 years, while also acquitting Malayalam actor Dileep in the same case.

“After years of pain, tears, and emotional struggle, I have come to a painful realisation: not every citizen in this country is treated equally before the law,” she wrote, while expressing relief that six of the accused had been convicted.

Read her full post here —

Calling out false narratives The actress denied all the false accusations that the" accused no.1" was her driver or employee.

“This moment is dedicated to those who chose to call my pain a lie and this case a made-up story. I hope you are at peace with yourselves today!” the actress said.

“And to those who still keep saying that Accused No.1 was my personal driver, this is completely false!! He was not my driver, not my employee, and not someone I knew. He was a random person who happened to be assigned as a driver for a movie I worked on in 2016!! Ironically, I met him only once or twice during that time, and never again, until the day this crime happened,” she added.

‘Not surprised with the verdict,’ says survivor Expressing no surprise over the judgment, the actress said, “This verdict may surprise many people, but it did not surprise me. As early as 2020, I began to feel that something was not right. Even the prosecution noticed changes in the way the case was being handled, especially when it came to one particular accused.”

She added, “At the end of the day, this verdict made me realise how strongly human judgment can shape decisions. I also know that every court does not function in the same way!”

Gratitude for supporters amid hate While thanking people who supported her, the actress said, “My heartfelt thanks to everyone who stood by me throughout this long journey!! And to those who continue to attack me with abusive comments and paid narratives, you are free to continue doing what you are paid to do!!”

What is the 2017 actress assault case? The case is regarding the abduction and sexual assault of a well-known South Indian actress on 17 February 2017, as she was travelling to a film set in Thrissur. A group of men reportedly forcibly entered her moving vehicle, assaulted her, and filmed videos of the attack.

The following day, Martin Antony, the vehicle’s driver, was taken into custody. Within a week, police arrested Pulsar Suni, who was identified as the initial suspect. Over the course of the month, more arrests were made as the investigation continued. Suni was in custody for over seven years until the Supreme Court approved his bail last year.

Why was Dileep named in the case? Police arrested actor Dileep on charges of criminal conspiracy in July 2017 for reportedly plotting revenge after the survivor told his then-wife about an alleged extramarital affair.

His initial bail requests were denied twice by the Kerala High Court. He finally obtained bail in October 2017 after 83 days in custody.