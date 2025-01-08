Malayalam actress Honey Rose has lodged a police complaint against prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur, accusing him of making "repeated sexually coloured" remarks against her.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe the sexual harassment complaint filed by Rose against Chemmanur, against whom a case has been registered under non-bailable sections.

Rose had registered her complaint at the Kochi Central Station on Tuesday.

What are Honey Rose's charges against Boby Chemmanur? The issue came to light on Sunday, when the actress posted on Facebook, accusing an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks through various media platforms.

However, she did not reveal his identity at that time.

After several people posted offensive comments on Rose's post, she reached out to the police. The Kochi Central Police had registered a case against 30 people and arrested one of them on this complaint.

‘Worn dresses permitted under law’ On Tuesday, the actress again came up with a fresh social media post revealing the identity of the person against whom she made sexual harassment allegations in her first complaint.

In the post addressing Boby Chemmannur, she said she had filed a complaint against him at the Kochi Central Station.

She also warned others with “same mentality” of legal action. In the Facebook post, Rose further told the businessman to continue believing in his money power.

"I have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police Station against your (Chemmanur) continuous derogatory remarks about me. I will take the same action against your supporters who share the same mentality. You can continue to rely on your wealth, but I have faith in the Indian legal system," she said in her Facebook post.

“It is part of my job to attend programmes to which I am invited. I am not against comments on my attire or creative criticism. (But) there should be restraint in the comments. I have only worn dresses that are permitted under prevailing laws in the country,” she said.

Boby Chemmanur booked under non-bailable sections A senior officer of the Kochi Central Station that a SIT has been formed to investigate the allegations made by the actress in her complaint and in her social media post.

“A special investigation team has been formed. The circle inspector of the central station is entrusted with the investigation. Besides him, the team will also comprise the personnel of the central station and of the cyber cell,” the officer said.

He added that non-bailable sections had also been slapped against the accused, and the SIT would soon take necessary steps.

"The statement of the complainant will be recorded first. The other steps will be taken after that," he added.

Based on the complaint lodged by the actress, the Central Police booked Chemmanur under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 75 and Section 67 of the IT Act. BNS Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, and IT Act Section 67 refers to the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

What does Boby Chemmanur say? Rejecting the actress's charges, Chemmanur, however, said there were no such issues between them as raised by her. He claimed that he didn't use any derogatory term, as alleged by her, and he always interacted with her in a friendly manner.

The jeweller further claimed that he behaves decently with women and said he discussed the matter with his lawyers, who said there was nothing objectionable in what he had said.

Who is Honey Rose? Honey Rose is a Malayalam actress. She began her acting career in 2005 but rose to prominence in the Malayalam film industry with her role in 2012 Trivandrum Lodge.

She is also known for her roles in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu movies.

AMMA extends support The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has extended support to Honey Rose. In a statement, AMMA condemned the attempts to insult the actress and promised legal assistance to her.