Kerala recorded 18,853 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of those affected by the deadly virus to 25.54 lakh. The toll rose to 9,375 with 153 more deaths.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George stated that 1.23 lakh samples were tested in a day and the positivity rate was at 15.22%.

So far, 2.01 crore samples have been tested.

Among the districts in the state, Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases at 2,448, followed by Kollam with 2,272 and Palakkad 2,201.

"Out of those found infected today, 110 reached the state from outside while 17,521 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,143 are yet to be traced. Seventy-nine health workers are also among the infected," the minister said in an official release.

At present, there are 1.84 lakh people under treatment in the state. Six regions were removed from the list of hot spots in the state taking its total number to 871.

Meanwhile, Kerala said it will introduce additional restrictions from 5 to 9 June in the state in order to bring down the positivity rate.

