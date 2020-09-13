Kerala adds 3,139 fresh cases, 15 deaths push toll to 439

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : , Sep 13 (PTI): Kerala reported 3,139 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 1,08,278 while 15 deaths pushed the toll to 439.

As many as 1,855 recoveries were recorded today, while 30,072 people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection that has so far claimed 439 lives.

As many as 1,855 recoveries were recorded today, while 30,072 people are presently undergoing treatment for the infection that has so far claimed 439 lives.

Of the new positive cases, 2,921 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 251 persons is not known, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

While 36 of those infected by the virus had come from abroad, 126 had come from other states.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 412 cases, followed by Kozhikode (399), Malappuram (387) and Ernakulam (326), while the hilly district of Idukki logged 40 cases, the lowest and Wayanad (56), the Minister said in a press release here.

The total infection tally has touched 1,08,278 while 77,703 people have recovered from the infection so far.

At least 2,04,489 people are under observation in various districts, of whom 22,639 are in hospitals, including 2,684 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours 34,786 samples have been tested and so far 21,32,795 samples have been sent for testing, the release added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusKerala