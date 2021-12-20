Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Kerala adds 4 new Omicron cases today; new Covid-19 variant count surges to 15

Kerala adds 4 new Omicron cases today; new Covid-19 variant count surges to 15

Kerala: A teacher offers hand sanitizer to a student as a precaution against Covid-19 as schools reopen in Kochi.
1 min read . 12:39 PM IST Livemint

Kerala had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive

With the addition of four new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Monday, Kerala's cumulative caseload has surged to 15. On December 18, the state had also reported four cases of the new coronavirus variant.

The state had detected its first Omicron case on December 12 in Ernakulam district when a person who had returned from the UK tested positive. Four more cases of the new variant were confirmed on December 15, and two cases on December 17.

In addition to this, the national capital Delhi also reported two new cases of Omicron infection on Monday.  Also, Karnataka added five new cases on Monday. With this, India's overall tally of Omicron variant has increased to 164 as of Monday, 12:30 PM. 

(More details awaited)

