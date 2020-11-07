Kerala adds 7201 new COVID-19 cases; toll climbs to 1668

Kerala recorded 7,201 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 61 health workers, as the toll climbed to 1668 with 28 new fatalities. As many as 7120 have been cured of the disease, taking the total recoveries so far 3,95,624, while 83,261 are under treatment, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

The Covid case load in the state has mounted to 4,68,670 with the new additions. In the last 24 hours, 64,051 samples have been tested while so far 50,49,635 samples have been sent for testing. Ernakulam reported the maximum number of cases (1042), followed by Kozhikode 971, Thrissur 864 and Thiruvananthapuram 719, the minister said.

Of the positive cases, 6,316 persons were infected through contact while 96 had come from outside the state. As many as 3,07,107 are under observation in various districts, including 20,785 in hospitals. Fourteen new areas were included in the hot spot list and 38 were removed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via