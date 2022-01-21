Kerala adopts new Covid strategy as infections top all-time high. Read here

In B and C category districts, religious activities will be done online, and in weddings and funerals, not more than 20 people will be allowed. In C-category districts, movies, swimming polls and gyms will not be allowed to operate. In this category, all kinds of classes and tuition canters -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes -- will work via online mode. The state government also said residential education institutions can, however, operate under bio-bubble mode.