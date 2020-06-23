Kerala aims to provide free internet for all by the end of this year

For last-mile connectivity, the fibre network will use the electricity network of KSEB, which has a presence in 95% households in Kerala, according to KFON estimates. KFON will then collaborate with internet service providers to relay internet over the fibre network. It will also be a booster for e-governance, said the government, which aims to lease out the fibre network for telecom and cable television operators and offset some of the huge costs.