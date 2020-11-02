Kerala aims to provide free Internet for poor families, public offices by Dec

"The project is devised in a manner that it will not be compromising on quality. We will be putting ourselves in competition with the connectivity offered by any private player. Currently, government schools in Kerala alone pay ₹15-20 crore as Internet charges. The panchayats and other government organs might be paying another ₹20-40 crore. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, these bills have skyrocketed now. Altogether, several state arms are paying ₹75-100 crore for the Internet as of now," said Pillai.