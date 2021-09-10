Kerala aims to complete the first dose of vaccination to all all eligible adults by end of this month (30 September), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Till now, 78.03% of the population above 18 years has received the first dose of vaccination, while 30.16% have received both shots, Vijayan said.

Addressing the press after a Covid evaluation meeting, the chief minister said only 2% of the active cases during 3-9 September in the state required oxygen beds and only 1% got admitted to ICUs. He said 93% of people above 45 years received the first dose of vaccine while 50% received the second dose too.

"During the period between 3 to 9 September, there was an average of 2,42,278 active cases in the state of which only 2% required oxygen beds and 1% got admitted in the ICUs," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said that antigen tests will be conducted only for the purpose of medical treatment in the districts where 80% of the population have been vaccinated with the first dose. "In such districts, RTPCR tests will be used to detect the infection," he said.

Earlier today, the state government said that it will impose stringent lockdown restrictions in areas with weekly infection population ratio above 8%.

DDMAs will notify such areas on a weekly basis and give adequate publicity through websites and other media, chief secretary Dr VP Joy said.

The collectors shall further notify micro-containment zones as per extant guidelines and enforce lockdown restrictions therein. Further, contact tracing and quarantine shall also be monitored and strengthened in all districts, the order said.

Today, Kerala logged 25,010 new cases and 177 deaths. The state tested 1,51,317 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 16.53%.

Thrissur reported the highest number of fresh cases today — 3,226, followed by Ernakulam with 3,034 and Malappuram 2,606.

