Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Kerala's Palakkad seized over three kilograms of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth ₹1.70 crores and ₹6 lakhs in cash.