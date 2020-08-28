Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs

Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs1 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs
- The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer
The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has seized around 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs and arrested one person, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala on Friday.
"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at ₹25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.
Further investigation into the case is underway.
Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Kerala's Palakkad seized over three kilograms of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth ₹1.70 crores and ₹6 lakhs in cash.
