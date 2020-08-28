Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs
Thiruvananthapuram airport

Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes gold worth over 25 lakhs

1 min read . 12:25 PM IST ANI

  • Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at 25.97 lakhs
  • The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has seized around 524.58 grams of gold valued at 25.97 lakhs and arrested one person, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala on Friday.

The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram has seized around 524.58 grams of gold valued at 25.97 lakhs and arrested one person, said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala on Friday.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at 25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Thiruvananthapuram has seized 524.58 grams of gold valued at 25.97 lakhs. The gold was concealed inside an electric juicer. One passenger arrested," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Kerala's Palakkad seized over three kilograms of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth 1.70 crores and 6 lakhs in cash.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated