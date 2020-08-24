Home >News >India >Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport
1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 10:03 AM IST ANI

  • The gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.
  • The passenger was travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

