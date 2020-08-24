Subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport
Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST ANI

  • The gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.
  • The passenger was travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth 86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

"Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at 86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

Further probe underway.

