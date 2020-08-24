Kerala: AIU seizes 1.69 kg gold worth 86.69 lakh at Kozhikode airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth ₹86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kozhikode seized 1.69 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth ₹86.69 lakh from a passenger on Sunday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

"Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at ₹86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said.

"Air Intelligence Unit, Kozhikode has seized 1.69 kgs of 24-carat gold, valued at ₹86.69 lakhs, from a passenger travelling from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Kozhikode Airport on August 23," Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The official further said that the gold was concealed inside the battery case of an emergency lamp.

Further probe underway.