Kerala government has allowed schools to resume for classes 1 to 7, Class 10 and Class 12 from November 1. In an order on Saturday, the state's Disaster Management Department instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated as well as take guidelines laid down by the General Education Department for opening schools.

Pre-metric schools and model residential schools have also been allowed to start classes from November 1, but they will have to create bio-bubbles before restarting operations. These schools have also been asked to engage teachers and staff who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. They have also been asked to scrupulously follow school reopening guidelines.

The state government has also allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students can be started from October 18, but will be open only for students who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Teachers, trainers and other staff will also have to be full vaccinated.

The Disaster Management Department stated in its order that the requirement of producing Covid-19 negative reports should be done away with, and only proof of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose.

