Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala allows schools to resume classes from Nov 1. What's allowed, what's not

Kerala allows schools to resume classes from Nov 1. What's allowed, what's not

Premium
Kerala schools will reopen for some classes from November 1,
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Kerala's Disaster Management Department instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated as well as take Covid-19 precautions laid down by the General Education Department

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kerala government has allowed schools to resume for classes 1 to 7, Class 10 and Class 12 from November 1. In an order on Saturday, the state's Disaster Management Department instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated as well as take guidelines laid down by the General Education Department for opening schools.

Kerala government has allowed schools to resume for classes 1 to 7, Class 10 and Class 12 from November 1. In an order on Saturday, the state's Disaster Management Department instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated as well as take guidelines laid down by the General Education Department for opening schools.

Pre-metric schools and model residential schools have also been allowed to start classes from November 1, but they will have to create bio-bubbles before restarting operations. These schools have also been asked to engage teachers and staff who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. They have also been asked to scrupulously follow school reopening guidelines.

Pre-metric schools and model residential schools have also been allowed to start classes from November 1, but they will have to create bio-bubbles before restarting operations. These schools have also been asked to engage teachers and staff who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. They have also been asked to scrupulously follow school reopening guidelines.

The state government has also allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students can be started from October 18, but will be open only for students who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Teachers, trainers and other staff will also have to be full vaccinated.

The state government has also allowed regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students can be started from October 18, but will be open only for students who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Teachers, trainers and other staff will also have to be full vaccinated.

The Disaster Management Department stated in its order that the requirement of producing Covid-19 negative reports should be done away with, and only proof of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Received bids for over 1,000 gifts that PM Modi got til ...

Premium

50% discount on all Khadi products till year end: Rajas ...

Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5

Premium

Amarinder Singh attacks Congress, says ‘preposterous li ...

The Disaster Management Department stated in its order that the requirement of producing Covid-19 negative reports should be done away with, and only proof of two doses of Covid-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Received bids for over 1,000 gifts that PM Modi got til ...

Premium

50% discount on all Khadi products till year end: Rajas ...

Premium

PM Modi likely to visit Lucknow on Oct 5

Premium

Amarinder Singh attacks Congress, says ‘preposterous li ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!