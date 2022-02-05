All international travellers coming to Kerala will be required to undergo symptom surveillance, said the state government in its modified guidelines on Saturday.

If a traveller is found symptomatic, they will have to undertake an RT-PCR test and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing if found positive, said the guidelines.

Further, it said that random testing of two per cent of the incoming international passengers will continue, whose cost will be borne by the state and the selection of the passengers will be done by the airline officers.

The guidelines state that home quarantine is now “advisable" for all incoming passengers. “They must continue to self monitor for seven days from the arrival date and, if symptoms develop, must undergo Covid testing."

The passengers have been asked to avoid congregations and closed space gatherings. In addition to this, they will also have to take a rapid antigen test on the eighth day of the arrival.

Centre's guidelines

The central government had last month altered its guidelines for international passengers and stated that their stay in a Covid isolation facility is not mandatory.

However, Covid-19 positive passengers will have to quarantine themselves at home and follow all safety protocols. They will have to be in home quarantine for seven days even after testing negative.

Covid situation in state

Kerala reported 38,684 new cases of Covid-19 during the 24 hours ending on Friday evening, said the state health department.

With this, the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 62,11,116.

A total of 41,037 people recovered from the infection in the same duration, taking the total recoveries in the state to 57,86,949.

As many as 28 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. Additionally, 197 deaths were categorised as 'Covid deaths' that occurred before June 2021 but were not initially added to the state death toll.

With this, the death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 57,296.

There are currently 3,66,120 active Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.