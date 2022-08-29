Kerala ambulances to now get GPS-based tracking devices. Here's why

Kerala State Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday announced that all medical emergency vehicles will now be fitted with GPS-based vehicle location tracking devices.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In order to curb the illegal activity of drug smuggling and ferreting away of criminals in ambulances, Kerala State Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday announced that all medical emergency vehicles will now be fitted with GPS-based vehicle location tracking devices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In order to curb the illegal activity of drug smuggling and ferreting away of criminals in ambulances, Kerala State Transport Minister Antony Raju on Monday announced that all medical emergency vehicles will now be fitted with GPS-based vehicle location tracking devices.
The move comes at the backdrop of several complaints stating that the ambulances were being used as a getaway vehicle for drug smuggling and escaping for criminals. Raju informed that a meeting of all stakeholders, including concerned officials and representatives of Indian Medical Association, ambulance owners and ambulance drivers, was held in November last year to discuss measures to regulate operation of such vehicles.
The move comes at the backdrop of several complaints stating that the ambulances were being used as a getaway vehicle for drug smuggling and escaping for criminals. Raju informed that a meeting of all stakeholders, including concerned officials and representatives of Indian Medical Association, ambulance owners and ambulance drivers, was held in November last year to discuss measures to regulate operation of such vehicles.
The GPS based vehicle tracking device that will be fitted in ambulances throughout the state will be linked to the 'Suraksha Mitr' software, Antony Raju informed the Kerala Assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The GPS based vehicle tracking device that will be fitted in ambulances throughout the state will be linked to the 'Suraksha Mitr' software, Antony Raju informed the Kerala Assembly.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Raju was responding to a submission by LDF MLA Saji Cheriyan alleging increase in illegal use of private ambulances in the state, exorbitant rates being charged by them, poor behaviour towards patients by the drivers, etc. Cheriyan asked what the government was going to do regarding the issue.
Raju was responding to a submission by LDF MLA Saji Cheriyan alleging increase in illegal use of private ambulances in the state, exorbitant rates being charged by them, poor behaviour towards patients by the drivers, etc. Cheriyan asked what the government was going to do regarding the issue.
Responding to the submission and query, the minister said the Transport Commissioner was tasked with the job of coming out with a regulation on the body colour of these ambulances, what should be written on them and the kind of lighting they should use.
Responding to the submission and query, the minister said the Transport Commissioner was tasked with the job of coming out with a regulation on the body colour of these ambulances, what should be written on them and the kind of lighting they should use.
Besides that a fare revision committee was also asked to fix the rates to be charged by these vehicles and the panel has given a report which is being examined, he said. Based on the report further steps would be taken, the minister said.
Besides that a fare revision committee was also asked to fix the rates to be charged by these vehicles and the panel has given a report which is being examined, he said. Based on the report further steps would be taken, the minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kerala High Court has on several occasions questioned whether the ambulances seen speeding around on the state's roads are actually carrying patients or going to an emergency site or were they being used for some other purpose.
The Kerala High Court has on several occasions questioned whether the ambulances seen speeding around on the state's roads are actually carrying patients or going to an emergency site or were they being used for some other purpose.