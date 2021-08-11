The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹2 crores for PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper of Indian men's hockey team that won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. Sreejesh, who is Deputy Director (Sports) in Public Education Department, will be promoted to the post of Joint Director (Sports).

The Kerala Cabinet has also decided to give ₹5 lakhs each to 8 sportspersons who participated in Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, the goalkeeper received a rousing welcome at the Kochi International airport. The welcome reception was organised by the Kerala government.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman was along with State Sports Council President Mercy Kuttan, MLA P V Sreenijan and District Collector Jafer Malik was present at he airport.

The family of Sreejesh, including his parents, P V Raveendran and Ushakumari, wife P K Aneeshya and children Anushree and Sreeansh were also present to welcome him home.

"This is a long-awaited medal. May this be a good Onam gift for Malayalis," he said.

The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia, respectively.

However, they staged a remarkable comeback to grab a 5-4 win over Germany to clinch a historic Bronze medal at Olympic Games and as result climbed up to their best-ever world ranking.

(With inputs from agencies)

