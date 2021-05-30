The Kerala government today announced that it will issue vaccine certificate to people travelling abroad. The government said that beneficiaries may apply for final/provisional certificate based upon their current vaccination status by uploading the relevant documents supporting the same.

The beneficiaries (above 18 years) who are travelling abroad and wants to get the state-issued Covid vaccine certificate with passport number and vaccine name added must apply for the same through - Covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/.

Provision for second dose of Covishield

Those beneficiaries who are partially vaccinated and are yet to complete 84 days after first dose of Covishield but needs the completion of vaccination scheduled for travelling abroad may apply for priority vaccination through the eHealth portal. The applicants needs to produce documents supporting immediate travel and once the application is approved, they can get vaccinated at 4-6 weeks interval after first dose.

First dose of Covid vaccine for people going abroad

People who are planning to go abroad and yet to receive first dose muct register on CoWIN using passport as ID card so that passport number gets documented in CoWIN certificate.

"Beneficiaries who have taken Covaxin and want a certificate with passport number added to it can also apply," the state government said in a circular shared by news agency ANI.

