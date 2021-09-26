Kerala welfare fund for IT-ITES: The Kerala government has started a welfare fund for employees of the Information Technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES) that ensures a pension of ₹3,000, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed on Sunday.

Sharing the information, Vijayan said: "Started welfare fund for IT & ITES workers in Kerala that ensures a pension of ₹3000. Women workers will be given financial aid of ₹15000 during pregnancy and ₹10000 for marriages."

Started welfare fund for IT & ITES workers in Kerala that ensures a pension of ₹3000. Women workers will be given financial aid of ₹15000 during pregnancy & ₹10000 for marriages. Beneficiaries will get ₹15000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefitted. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) September 26, 2021

"Beneficiaries will get ₹15000 for medical treatment. Over 1.5 lakh employees will be benefitted," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

In October last year, the government had formed a Welfare Fund Board - 'Kerala Karshaka Kshemanidhi Board' - for the uplift of farmers in the state.

Dr P Rajendran was appointed as the chairman of the Kerala Farmers Welfare Fund Board. In a statement, the state said that this was the first time in the country that such a board had been set up for the welfare and uplift of farmers.

As per the Kerala Karshaka Kshemanidhi Act, agriculture includes horticulture, medicinal plant cultivation, nursery management, fish, ornamental fish, mussels, bees, silkworms, poultry, ducks, goats, rabbits, livestock, and the maintenance and use of land for such agricultural purposes.

For the farmers to become a member of the Board, they need to pay ₹100 as registration fee and a monthly fee of ₹100. Farmers can pay the monthly fee together for six months or one year. The government will provide an equivalent share of upto ₹250 to the members of the Welfare Fund.

The Board members are entitled to personal pension, family pension, sickness benefit, disability benefit, medical assistance, marriage and maternity allowance, education assistance and posthumous benefits.

