Kerala appoints Ravada A Chandrasekhar as police chief

The Kerala government appointed Ravada A Chandrasekhar as the new police chief, succeeding Sheikh Darvesh Saheb. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, selecting Chandrasekhar from a shortlist provided by the UPSC.

Updated30 Jun 2025, 01:42 PM IST
The Kerala government on Monday decided to appoint senior IPS officer Ravada A Chandrasekhar as the new police chief of the state, the Chief Minister's Office said.

A special cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to appoint Chandrasekhar to the top post, succeeding Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, who retires today.

The cabinet selected Chandrashekhar from the shortlist of senior officers provided by the empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to a statement from the CMO.

 Chandrashekhar, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is currently on central deputation.

(With inputs from PTI)

