Kerala: As street dog menace returns, so does air guns. Read here

The Kerala government has announced measures including a State-wide mass vaccination campaign from 20 September to 20 October for vaccinating stray and pet dogs and opening more Animal Birth Control centres
Kerala in recent times have reported several incidents of stray dogs biting unsuspecting strangers. However, this is not the first time Kerala has reported incidences of dog bites from stray canines.
Air gun to protect children
A video has gone viral that shows a man carrying air-gun with him to protect school children from stary dogs. The man reportedly from Kasargod area of Kerala was seen accompanying school children in the viral video.
The video shows his walking ahead of the children and claiming that he will shoot any stray dog if it attacks.
According to news agency PTI, the man, called Sameer, told a television channel that it was his responsibility as a father to ensure the protection of his children.
Sameer pointed out that he was forced to carry the gun as his own children and those of his neighbours stopped going to school for fear of stray dogs, which has been an issue in the area for some time. "A madrasa student was bitten by a stray dog the other day. So, all the children here were scared to go out and walk to the madrasa. So, I decided to give them security," he said, adding that his son shot the video and posted it on the social media.
A native of Bakel here said no licence is needed to carry an air-gun. "I'm not afraid of legal action, as I don't kill any dog. But if any dog attacks, I will have to shoot it for self-protection," the man added. When contacted, police said they were aware of the incident but no complaint has been received in this regard so far.
Street dog menace in Kerala
Lately, Kerala has been seeing a rise in attacks by strays.
The Kerala High Court intervened to issue a slew of directions for proper implementation of Animal Birth Control (ABC) measures and vaccination of dogs b
Despite that, it had to intervene this time as well to remind the State of its obligation to protect the citizens and to caution the general public against taking law into their hands.
Kerala: Canine vaccination
Amid mounting criticism of the government's inability to control canine population, in an effort to allay public fears, the government announced measures including a State-wide mass vaccination campaign from September 20 to October 20 for vaccinating stray and pet dogs and opening more Animal Birth Control centres.
Air guns in 2016
Kerala had reported several cases of stary dogs biting strangers in 2016. Fed-up of this, activist took it upon themselves to cull the dogs. Jose Maveli faced three charges for the same. He was given free air gun by supporters, following which the state saw air-guns being sold at discounted prices to combat the stary dog incidents.
An organization in south-central Kottayam district volunteered subsidy for those buying air guns to shoo away violent dogs. The alumni association of a famed college in Pala has offered 10% subsidy to those who buy air guns for first time and another 25% subsidy for those who face police cases for culling stray dogs. An air gun typically costs around ₹4000, and does not need a licence to procure.
Office-bearers of the ex-students’ association of St Thomas College cited the fact that air guns wouldn't be fatal, but strong enough to scare away canines. Its use can thus curb mindless killings of strays, they had said.
Note of caution
Air guns can cause serious injuries, they point out. Veterinary doctors also back them, saying air guns can be fatal if fired from close range.
