The 33-long Kerala Assembly session will begin today, January 23, in which budget discussion will take place, said speaker AN Shamseer on Sunday. The eighth session of the 15th legislative assembly in Kerala will conclude on March 30, according to the news agency ANI.

Speaker Shamseer stated that the budget will be presented by State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on February 3 after the prolonged discussions on January 25, February 1 and 2.

Today, the Governor will first address the Kerala Assembly session at around 9 am, the Speaker said.

Speaking to ANI, Speaker Shamseer said, “The eight session of 15th Kerala Assembly will start on January 23 and continue till Match 30. It is a prolonged session. The governor will address the session on January 23 and there will be a discussion on the address on January 25, February 1 and 2, following the presentation of the budget on February 3."

"It would be a prolonged session to pass the budget. We expect cooperation from the Opposition and the treasury bench," he further said.

"After the presentation of the budget, a discussion will take place among the various ministries and departments of the government. Later, various subject committees will scrutinize the budget following which it will come again to the assembly and we will pass the budget. This session is merely for passing the budget," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Budget session is likely to begin on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between.

Sources informed that the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses on the first day of the budget session. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1 and the first part of the session is expected to continue till February 10.

(With ANI inputs)