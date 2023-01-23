Kerala Assembly budget session to begin today2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:03 AM IST
In Kerala, the budget will be presented by State Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on February 3 after the prolonged discussions on January 25, February 1 and 2.
The 33-long Kerala Assembly session will begin today, January 23, in which budget discussion will take place, said speaker AN Shamseer on Sunday. The eighth session of the 15th legislative assembly in Kerala will conclude on March 30, according to the news agency ANI.
