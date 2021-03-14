{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hours after BJP announced its candidates for upcoming Kerala polls, Congress also released its list of 86 candidates who would be contesting for the assembly elections. As per the list, former chief minister Ommen Chandy will contest from Pudupally, K Muraleedharan from Nemom and Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad constituencies as per ﻿ANI.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad, Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur, VD Satheesan from Paravur, K Babu from Thrippunithura and PT Thomas from Thrikkakkara, he said adding: K Muraleedharan will contest from Nemom Assembly constituency, Bindu Krishna from Kollam, R Selvaraj from Neyyattinkara, and Dr SS Lal from Kazhakootam seats

Ramachandran said: We are fully confident of winning this election. The list announced by Congress today clearly shows a generational change. Rahul Gandhi wanted such a list. He wanted new faced to be accommodated in the list: Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran.

Earlier in the day, BJP also announced the name of 115 candidates who would be contesting in Kerala. BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said: In Kerala, BJP will be contesting 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for 4 parties. State BJP chief K Surendran will contest from two constituencies - from Manjeshwar in Kasaragod and Konni in Pathanamthitta

Dr E Sreedharan will contest from Palakkad Assembly constituency. Former state BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan will be contesting from Nemom seat in Kerala elections, he further added.

Voting for five assembly elections to these four states and one Union Territory will be held between 27 March and 29 April, the EC has said.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala will vote in a single round on 6 April. Puducherry will also vote on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies)

