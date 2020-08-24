Kerala assembly passes resolution against awarding airport contract to Adani

The government claims that it had earlier transferred 23.57 acres, worth ₹250 crore now, to Airport Authority of India or AAI, which was operating the airport until now. It claims the land was transferred free of cost for construction of the airport's international terminal, subject to the condition that the value of the land would be reflected as its share capital in a state-run company, when the airport is privatised. The government is in the process of taking over another 300 acres of prime land for the airport, and has threatened to not cooperate with the AAI if the airport were to be given to a private company.