OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Kerala Assembly passes resolution to remove Lakshadweep administrator

The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to remove the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep.

"The Centre should intervene in the Lakshadweep issue. It's Center responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected," he said. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The chief minister further said that the Administrator, who is challenging the interests of the people, must be removed and the Centre must take immediate action to protect the lives and livelihood of people of Lakshadweep. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout