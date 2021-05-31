The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to remove the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep.

"The Centre should intervene in the Lakshadweep issue. It's Center responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected," he said.

The chief minister further said that the Administrator, who is challenging the interests of the people, must be removed and the Centre must take immediate action to protect the lives and livelihood of people of Lakshadweep.

