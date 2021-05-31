Kerala Assembly passes resolution to remove Lakshadweep administrator

Kerala Assembly passes resolution to remove Lakshadweep administrator1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
- Pinarayi Vijayan said the Administrator, who is challenging the interests of the people, must be removed
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to remove the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep.
The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution to remove the administrator of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep.
"The Centre should intervene in the Lakshadweep issue. It's Center responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected," he said.
"The Centre should intervene in the Lakshadweep issue. It's Center responsibility to ensure that people's interest should be protected," he said.
The chief minister further said that the Administrator, who is challenging the interests of the people, must be removed and the Centre must take immediate action to protect the lives and livelihood of people of Lakshadweep.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!