Kerala Assembly Unanimously Adopts Resolution Against Implementation of Uniform Civil Code2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Kerala assembly unanimously adopts resolution urging Central government to refrain from implementing Uniform Civil Code.
The Kerala assembly, in a unanimous decision, has adopted a resolution urging the BJP-led Central government to refrain from implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the nation. The resolution was introduced by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who labeled the proposed UCC as a "unilateral and hasty" step taken by the Central government.