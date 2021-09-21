Kochi: Sometimes lady luck seems to be hiding inside 'fancy' things. At least it so happened to a Kerala auto driver who will now smile all his way to the bank with the help of a 'fancy' lottery ticket that fetched him a ₹12 crore jackpot.

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Maradu near Kochi.

The result was announced on Sunday and the ticket bearing serial number TE 645465 emerged as the lucky winner. "I bought the ticket on September 10 from Tripunithura. I found this number as a fancy number," Jayapalan told reporters. The auto driver would take home over ₹7 crore of the total bounty, after deduction of tax.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

