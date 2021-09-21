Kerala auto driver wins 12 crore in lottery

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Kerala hits jackpot, wins ₹12 crore in lottery

Kochi: Sometimes lady luck seems to be hiding inside 'fancy' things. At least it so happened to a Kerala auto driver who will now smile all his way to the bank with the help of a 'fancy' lottery ticket that fetched him a ₹12 crore jackpot.

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Maradu near Kochi.

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Maradu near Kochi.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

