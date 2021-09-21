Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Kerala auto driver wins 12 crore in lottery

Kerala auto driver wins 12 crore in lottery

Kerala auto driver would take home over 7 crore of the total bounty, after deduction of tax.
1 min read . 10:46 AM IST PTI

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Kerala hits jackpot, wins 12 crore in lottery

Kochi: Sometimes lady luck seems to be hiding inside 'fancy' things. At least it so happened to a Kerala auto driver who will now smile all his way to the bank with the help of a 'fancy' lottery ticket that fetched him a 12 crore jackpot.

A day after the Onam bumper lottery results were announced, the lucky winner was identified on Monday as Jayapalan P R, an auto driver from Maradu near Kochi. 

The result was announced on Sunday and the ticket bearing serial number TE 645465 emerged as the lucky winner. "I bought the ticket on September 10 from Tripunithura. I found this number as a fancy number," Jayapalan told reporters. The auto driver would take home over 7 crore of the total bounty, after deduction of tax. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

