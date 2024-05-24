Kerala: Avian flu outbreak confirmed at government poultry farm in Manarcad, authorities implement stringent measures
The measures were implemented after an inter-departmental meeting held at the Collectorate, where district Collector V Vigneshwari confirmed the outbreak. The farm, operated by the Animal Husbandry department, had approximately nine thousand chickens at the time.
