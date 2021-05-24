With masks becoming an integral part of our lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a first-year B-Tech student from Thrissur Government Engineering College has come up with an innovative gadget that can especially be useful for doctors and other healthcare staff.

Kevin Jacob, the son of a doctor, has designed a mask with a mic and a speaker attached after he observed his parents struggling to communicate with their patients.

"My parents are doctors and since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been struggling to communicate with their patients. They found it very difficult to make themselves clear through multiple layers of masks and a face shield. That was when this idea came to my mind," the student was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kevin first tested the prototype with his parents -- Dr Senoj KC and Dr Jyoti Mary Jose. He then started producing the product in a large quantity once demand increased.

The gadget can be used continuously for four to six hours on a thirty-minute charge. It is attached to the mask using a magnet.

View Full Image Mask with mic

"Doctors who have given feedback have said that they don't have to strain to be heard and they were able to communicate with their patients effortlessly. Overall the feedback from users has been positive," he said.

The young innovator is now looking for companies who will be able to take this to the level of mass production.

"I have made over 50 such devices which are being used by doctors mainly in south India. Currently, I do not have the capital or equipment to mass produce these devices. But if somebody or a large company is willing to help me with this little project, I believe it could help a lot of people," he said.

The gadget is of extreme importance the World Health Organization has stated that people who are vaccinated should also continue to wear face masks.

With inputs from agencies.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.