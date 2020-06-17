ERNAKULAM : The demand to raise retirement age for state government jobs has gained traction in Kerala , even as it is struggling to overcome the covid-led financial crisis. A first-of-its-kind financial task force commissioned by the state government has recommended in its report that pensionable age be raised and redundant posts be abolished to save ₹5,265.97 crore in 2020.

The report is important as Kerala, like several other states hit by covid-19 pandemic, is facing a liquidity crunch. However, the suggestions are hard to implement owing to public pressure, said experts.

In May, when Tamil Nadu moved to raise retirement age by a year, the decision was criticised. The state, though, defended the move stating that it will help save nearly ₹5,000 crore, and provide relief from fiscal shortage.

Kerala has one of the lowest retirement ages in India of 56. The expert panel headed by Sunil Mani, director of Kerala-based research organisation Centre for Development Studies, said raising retirement age to 58 will help the government save ₹2,731.97 crore a year in commutation of pension and another ₹1,893 crore in gratuities.

Other suggestions from the panel include the abolition of redundant official posts, ban on fresh posting for two years, cutting down clerical posts through digitisation and paying fresh entrants into government service only 75% of benefits, or emoluments. The task force asked the state government to cap the encashment of unused leave for employees to five years. At present, they can avail the benefits for up to 20 years in blocks of five years.

However, the suggestions were opposed by both the public and local politicians. When people opposed the move to increase pension age, Thomas Isaac, Kerala’s finance minister and an economist, had asserted in this year’s budget that the pension age will not be increased. “These are long-pending problems in every state. But the pandemic brought a sense of urgency to resolve them," said a person privy to development, requesting anonymity. “There is a severe financial crisis and an urgent need to mop up resources in cash-strapped states like Kerala. The state government is forced to think of drastic measures, even if it can cause a political turmoil. But it will depend upon the political will of the ruling party," he added.

