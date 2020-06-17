Kerala baulks at task force recommendations for economic recovery

However, the suggestions were opposed by both the public and local politicians. When people opposed the move to increase pension age, Thomas Isaac, Kerala’s finance minister and an economist, had asserted in this year’s budget that the pension age will not be increased. “These are long-pending problems in every state. But the pandemic brought a sense of urgency to resolve them," said a person privy to development, requesting anonymity. “There is a severe financial crisis and an urgent need to mop up resources in cash-strapped states like Kerala. The state government is forced to think of drastic measures, even if it can cause a political turmoil. But it will depend upon the political will of the ruling party," he added.